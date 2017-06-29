Whose batter will be best? It’s batter week on The Great British Baking Show, and contestants are competing to make three different dishes in a sneak peek of the Friday, June 30, episode.

"You will need to focus — mind over batter,” cohost Sue Perkins tells the group.

The PBS show has nine remaining contestants competing for the coveted cake stand. In the signature challenge, the amateur bakers create pastries with savory fillings. In the clip, Selasi is seen getting major praise from judge Paul Hollywood. “This tastes amazing,” Hollywood says of Selasi’s creation.



But that’s not the only batter Hollywood is loving! He’s heard saying, “I’ll take another one of those” and “they are beautiful” to two other bakers.

The contestants later go on to compete in a technical challenge that involves only a squeeze bottle before giving their best efforts in the Spanish showdown. The group pulls out the fryers to see whose churros will make the judges mouths water.

This week will give the bakers a chance to redeem themselves after most of the contestants struggled with Hollywood's “notoriously difficult” Dampfnudel recipe in week three. Candice was sure she was going home last week, but the judges gave her another chance and opted to send Michael home instead.

The PBS series is airing its final season in the U.S. with the current cast. Perkins, cohost Mel Giedroyc and judge Mary Berry announced last fall that they’re leaving the show. Prue Leith will replace Berry as the new judge while Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will be taking over as cohosts for the next season, which airs in 2018.

The Great British Baking Show airs on PBS Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

