They’re striving for pastry perfection! During week five of The Great British Baking Show, which airs on Friday, July 7, contestants race against the clock to create three different baked goods for Pastry Week.

In the preview above, cohost Mel Giedroyc announces the signature challenge: make 24 breakfast pastries. “They’ve got to get that dough ready as quickly as possible,” judge Paul Hollywood says.

The task gets tricky for some of the bakers as they start running out of time. “One down, a million processes to go,” Selasi vents of the precision necessary to create his pastries. The preview also reveals that one person forgets to turn on their oven, wasting precious time.

Meanwhile, others are struggling with quantity and aren’t anywhere near two dozen. “I’ve only got 11 in there,” Rav can be heard saying.

It’s hard to tell if the judges are impressed or disappointed with the pastries. Benjamina, who won Batter Week in episode four, is confused by her feedback from the judges. “The pastry itself is just mad,” Hollywood says. Benjamina replies, “Mad good?”

The contestants are currently halfway through the baking competition, which will be the final season for Giedroyc, cohost Sue Perkins and judge Mary Berry. Prue Leith will take over as a judge for next season, and Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding have been named cohosts.

The Great British Baking Show airs on PBS Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!