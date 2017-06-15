The ‘Great British Baking Show’ Is Back for Season 4: Watch a Sneak Peek

Preheat the oven! The Great British Baking Show returns for season 4 on Friday, June 16, along with judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

“I’m expecting the unexpected,” Berry says in a sneak peek of the upcoming season, which features a bevy of bakers. The clip also includes an endearing woman named Val who is a self-described “retired headmistress, grandmother, Keep Fit fanatic and Ed Sheeran fan.”

Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions

The show follows the trials and tribulations of 12 passionate amateur bakers whose goal is to be named the U.K.’s best.

Each week kicks off with a “signature challenge” for the bakers to take on, which is then followed by a “technical challenge” that involves mysterious pastries and cakes. The “showstopper challenge” then produces either amazing — or sometimes — disastrous, collapsing creations. A “star baker” is crowned and others are sent home.

The Great British Baking Show returns to PBS Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

