Yvonne Strahovski is married! The Handmaid’s Tale actress revealed that she and her boyfriend, Tim Loden, tied the knot over the summer as they attended the Emmy Awards in L.A. on Sunday, September 17.

"We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown, just to cool down," Strahovski, 35, told E! News on the red carpet. "It was ridiculously hot. But we had a great time."



Loden added: “We all made it through and did some dancing. It was fantastic.”

The couple tied the knot in Northern California after more than six years of dating.

Strahovski was in attendance to support her Hulu series, which was nominated in a whopping 13 categories. The drama won eight trophies, including outstanding drama series and outstanding lead actress in a drama series for lead Elisabeth Moss.

Strahovski plays Serena Joy in the series, which was picked up for a second season. The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 book of the same name.

