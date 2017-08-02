The Hecks are saying goodbye. The Middle is set to end with its upcoming ninth season, ABC announced on Wednesday, August 2.

The family sitcom, which premiered in September 2009, is one of ABC's longest-running comedies, along with Modern Family. The Middle followed a middle class family living in Orson, Indiana, and starred Patricia Heaton (Frankie), Neil Flynn (Mike), Charlie McDermott (Axl), Eden Sher (Sue) and Atticus Shaffer (Brick).

"The Heck family has been part of the ABC family for almost a decade," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. "It's rare for a series to have this type of longevity, and we are proud to have been its home. We've watched Axl, Sue and Brick grow up right before our eyes under Frankie and Mike's unique parenting style. I'm looking forward to the fitting and happy ending the producers will give the Hecks and our viewers."

Heaton, 59, took to Twitter to promise viewers that the final episodes will be ones to remember. "We love our fans and we're bringing you the most epic final season ever!" the Everybody Loves Raymond alum wrote.

According to executive producers Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline, the announcement has been in the works for a while. "Last year we sat down with our cast and made the bittersweet decision together that in this ninth season it is time to bring the Hecks' story to a close," they said in a statement. "It's been an amazing run, a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we're looking forward to having an entire year to say goodbye. Plus, we wanted to go out before too many people knew we were on the air."



The Middle's ninth and final season premieres on ABC on Tuesday, October 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

