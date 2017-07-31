'The Princess Diaries' Author: A Third Film Script Exists

More Mia Thermopolis, please. The Princess Diaries author Meg Cabot reveals that there is a third movie script — but when or if the film will actually get made is still unknown.

"So, who knows? [It] could happen, as we say," she recently said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

When asked what the plot could be, she added: "I would love to sit and talk about [it], but I can’t. I'm not allowed. But it’s really more following the movie than the books, so if she — the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister … which I personally would’ve thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going."

Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews star as Mia and Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the beloved franchise. If the stars reunite once more, Cabot hopes that the movie will be "a tribute" to late director Garry Marshall, who died at age 81 in July 2016.

Hathaway, 34, paid tribute to Marshall while celebrating the film's 15th anniversary in August the following month.

"It’s been 15 years (say it with me) SHUT UP!!!!! To all the fans who have loved Mia, Louie, Lily, Joe, Michael and, of course, Queen Clarisse, thank you from the bottom of my heart!" the Oscar winner posted via Instagram at the time. "And to Garry Marshall, thank you for making me a princess. I love you always my beloved friend and teacher, and I miss you every day xx."

Whether a third film or not, Cabot does hope that the characters come back in some capacity. "Actually, the one thing I'm really hoping for is a musical, so I hope we have a Broadway musical," she told EW. "Obviously, somebody has to write the music and lyrics, and I’m not gonna do that because that’s not where my talents lie. So I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that some day we’re gonna get one of those. That would be so fun."

