Not a perfect illusion! The Simpsons predicted Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show performance years ago — right down to her outfit color and high-wire flying stunt!

Back in 2012, the animated Fox series, which was recently renewed for an unprecedented 29th and 30th seasons, aired an episode titled "Lisa Goes Gaga," which shows the singer, 30, performing suspended in the air in Springfield and on the piano. The animated Gaga also rocks a silvery gray ensemble that includes hot pants, like the ones the singer wore during her epic performance.



The only difference between the two? Gaga didn't wear a fire-shooting bra and her costumes, which were adorned with Swarovski crystals, were created by Atelier Versace.

The Simpsons have correctly foreseen the future before. In 2000, the show predicted that Donald Trump would become president of the United States. The season 11 episode, "Bart to the Future," showed Lisa as the first female commander in chief, complaining that she had inherited "quite a budget crunch from President Trump," which that left the country "broke."

Simpsons writer Dan Greaney opened up about the Lisa as president storyline during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March. "It was a warning to America," he said.

"The important thing is that Lisa comes into the presidency when America is on the ropes, and that is the condition left by the Trump presidency. What we needed was for Lisa to have problems that were beyond her fixing, that everything went as bad as it possibly could, and that's why we had Trump be president before her," he continued. "I am tickled we are getting all this attention, but I don't think it's going to trigger this well-awaited reevaluation of my episode that I was hoping for. The Simpsons has always kind of embraced the over-the-top side of American culture … and [Trump] is just the fulfillment of that."

