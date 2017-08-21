Finally! ‘The Sims 4’ Game Is Getting Customizable Pets

Pets are coming to The Sims 4! Players of the popular simulation game, which features virtual people, will finally be able to have customizable furry friends, Electronic Arts announced at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

EA announced that players can even customize their dog or cat to look like your own with the Create a Pet tool, or opt to adopt. “Choose from an expansive variety of cat and dog breeds or mix multiple breeds to create something truly unique,” EA said in a press release on Monday, August 21. “Customize furry friends' coats with crazy patterns or match the spots and stripes of an in-game pet to a real-life pet. For the first time ever, special outfits and accessories will also be available to finish off the look, and tailored personality traits ensure no two pets are alike inside-or-out.”

Sims will have to train and care for their pets, and can also now work as a veterinarian. “The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs offers fans some of the cutest, most charming pets ever seen in The Sims. From dogs and cats to puppies and kittens, the new tools for customizing pets are so flexible and powerful, players can really create anything they can imagine," said Executive Producer Lyndsay Pearson. "We know how much our community values four-legged friends as part of their families and I am thrilled at what the team has been able to bring to life."

While the game will feature pets, you can’t play the game as one or control them, unlike the Sims themselves. Get your own virtual pet when The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs expansion pack launches on November 10 for PC and Mac.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.