Tough competition! The coaches on season 13 of The Voice are singing the praises of newcomer Jennifer Hudson and getting ready for a competitive season in a sneak peek NBC is sharing exclusively with Us Weekly.

NBC

“She’s really not a rookie at this,” says veteran coach Blake Sheldon of the Dreamgirls actress, who was the first female coach to win on the British version of the reality talent show earlier this year. “Congratulations on winning The Voice UK. We’re in the United States of America now.”

Joining Hudson and Sheldon is “Malibu” singer Miley Cyrus, who first appeared on the show as a coach in 2016 for season 10, and series regular Adam Levine.

Trae Patton/NBC

“We have no chance,” says the Maroon 5 frontman of victory. “She’s the only coach on The Voice that has an Oscar, which I’m super jealous about.”

While the American Idol alum has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe award and two Grammy awards, she reminds this season’s contestants that she began her career on a similar stage in 2004: “I started out just like you on a stage like this, and then later I look up and Whitney Houston is presenting me my first Grammy.”

“I’m grateful to have people that have been my mentors and inspiration, “ reflects the Hairspray Live! star in the video. “And then, here, y’all are going to sing to me and I get to help your dream come true? That’s gold.”

There’s only one thing on Hudson’s mind: “Winning is important to me because the contestants want to win, and I want to win for them.”

Season 13 of The Voice premieres on Monday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

