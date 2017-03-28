As if high school wasn’t hard enough without having to protect your superhero identity. In the new trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which debuted Tuesday, March 28, Tom Holland roams the halls as Peter Parker by day and tries to prove he's worthy of joining the Avengers by night. Luckily when Peter’s pal Ned learns that he’s been in class with Spider-Man — “You’re the Spider-Man from YouTube,” Jacob Batalon’s character declares — he just wants to try on the spandex suit instead of blasting his discovery on social media.

“I’m nothing without this suit,” Peter tells Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), who attempted to recruit the young Spidey in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and serves as his mentor in the forthcoming action movie.

He responds, “If you’re nothing without this suit, then you shouldn’t have it.”

Throughout the nearly three-minute clip, Peter — previously played by Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield — tries to learn from one of the Avengers’ founders, and ends up hanging off the wing of a flying plane and receiving a “don’t mess with me” warning from the Vulture (Michael Keaton).

To get in superhero shape, U.K.-born Holland trained at the Body Shape Studio, a London fitness center that utilizes Electro Muscular Stimulation. “They’re really great,” the 20-year-old tells Us. “And they really looked after me. I said to them ‘I need to get into shape.’ And they’re like, ‘Done, six weeks.’”

Spider-Man: Homecoming, which also stars Marisa Tomei and Zendaya, hits theaters July 7.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!