The Walking Dead has resumed filming season 8 following stuntman John Bernecker's death, Variety confirms.

As previously reported, production was shut down last week after Bernecker fell approximately 20 feet off a balcony onto a concrete floor during a stunt. According to the site, he attempted to abort the jump and grabbed onto the balcony with both of his hands, but missed landing on a safety cushion by a few inches. He suffered a severe head injury and was transported to an Atlanta hospital.

AMC

"John Bernecker's family has decided that he will be removed from life support following organ donation," AMC said in a statement to Us Weekly on July 14. "We are deeply saddened by this loss and our hearts and prayers are with John's family, friends and colleagues during this extremely difficult time." Bernecker was 33.

Bernecker’s girlfriend, Jennifer Cocker, opened up about the incident on her Facebook page on July 12. "John deserves to be seen by every neurosurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us," she wrote at the time. "THIS ISNT FAIR."

Other stars from the series also spoke out. "Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to johns family, and friends. He will be forever missed," Jeffery Dean Morgan, who plays antagonist Negan, tweeted.

Lauren Cohan added: "No words can express my sadness for John Bernecker and his family."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!