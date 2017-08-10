Will they win big on The Wall? In an exclusive preview of the NBC game show executive produced by LeBron James, Atlanta couple Tomeka and Andre are the deserving contestants playing for big money. Tomeka, a truck driver, and Andre, a detective, have dedicated their lives to helping foster children and even brought a Hurricane Katrina victim to live with them until she graduated high school.



The show, which premiered in December 2016, features a larger-than-life game board that offers the opportunity to win more than $12 million during each episode. “We wanted people to know when they saw the wall, they were in for something big,” NBA pro James explained.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Contestants are chosen from people who give back to their communities. “The Wall is all about helping good things happen for good people,” host Chris Hardwick said. “Most of this money is for their communities — it’s for helping people. It’s for helping their friends and helping their family. One ball could change your life.”



Paul Drinkwater/NBC

In The Wall’s two seasons, three couples have won more than $1 million so far. Watch the clip for a sneak peek of Tomeka and Andre, and tune in to NBC on Thursdays at 8/7c to see who strikes it rich.



