Summer movies tend to make a splash, but some earn a lasting impression as they scorch box office records. Us Weekly has rounded up the biggest summer blockbusters of all time, including action movies, animated flicks and cult classics.

1. Jurassic World

The 2015 action adventure starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard is currently the third highest-grossing movie of all time. The film made $652.3 million.

2. The Avengers



The star-studded 2012 sci-fi film (Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans share the screen) boasted $623.4 million.

3. The Dark Knight

The late Heath Ledger moved fans as the Joker in the 2008 action film, which brought in a total of $534.8 million

4. Finding Dory

2016’s long-awaited animated sequel to Finding Nemo made $486 million. Ellen DeGeneres voices the film’s protagonist, Dory.

5. The Avengers: Age of Ultron

In 2015, the adventure film’s sequel brought in $459 million.

6. The Dark Knight Rises

The 2012 sequel to The Dark Knight made $448.1 million. Christian Bale reprises his role as Bruce Wayne in the action thriller.

7. Shrek 2

The animated sequel —with major characters voiced by Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy — made $441.2 million.

8. Stars Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

George Lucas' 1999 action fantasy film brought in $431.1 million and starred Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman.

9. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

The fantasy 2006 adventure starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow had a box office total of $423.3 million.

10. Toy Story 3

The 2010 animated film brought in $415 million. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen returned to the series' third flick to voice their beloved characters from the original 1995 film.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!