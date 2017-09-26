Before its sophomore season premieres, grab your tissue box and go back in time with Us Weekly as we relive the most emotional moments from This Is Us season 1.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

For example, in episode 9, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) promises to raise Randall (Sterling K. Brown) to be the best man he can be and support him despite all odds. In a team-building karate exercise, Jack does pushups with young Randall on his back and refuses to stop no matter how tired he gets.

Cue the waterworks and relive another heart-wrenching moment in episode 9 when Rebecca (Mandy Moore) writes to William (Ron Cephas Jones) telling him that he can’t meet his biological son, Randall. “This is for the best for him because he has an extraordinary father who gives him everything he needs,” Rebecca says of Jack.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In another emotional scene from episode 15, Kevin (Justin Hartley) leaves the theater right before his performance and comes running to Randall’s side to comfort him as he suffers from an anxiety attack.

And no one can forget the season 1 finale, in which Jack told Rebecca that she is not only “just his great love story,” but also “his big break.”

Watch the full video above to see more tear-jerking moments from This Is Us season 1, and tune into the season 2 premiere on NBC Tuesday, September 26, at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!