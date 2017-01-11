New year, same tears! This Is Us is back on the air after a brief hiatus, and we are already running out of tissues to dry up our never-ending well of sobs. The Tuesday, January 10, episode of the NBC drama was, as usual, chockfull of surprises and drama, including the news of whether Toby (Chris Sullivan) survived after flatlining in last month's midseason finale.



Here are eight moments that had Us absolutely inconsolable.

1. We Met Jack’s Abusive Father



The episode started off with a gut-wrenching flashback to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in his teen years. The scene showed his father choking his mother and screaming at her. Jack then consoled his crying mother, who begged him, “Promise me you’ll never be like him.” Considering Jack is probably the best TV father of all time, we think his mother would be proud.

2. Toby Survived



We nearly passed out from relief when we saw Toby alive and well in his hospital bed, joking as usual. He made light of his arrhythmia diagnosis by saying it “doesn’t even sound serious. It’s harmless.” He followed that up with asking Kate (Chrissy Metz) to climb on top of him. Unfortunately, she said she’s not going to “mount” him in the hospital. Probably for the best.

3. Olivia Came Back



Well, well, well, we finally saw the return of everybody’s favorite British actress, Olivia (Janet Montgomery). Right when things were starting to steam up between Kevin (Justin Hartley) and his “sexy librarian” playwright girlfriend, Sloane (Milana Vayntrub), Olivia showed up and threw a huge wrench in everyone’s plans.

Literally seconds after Kevin told Sloane, “I like you, OK,” Olivia barged in with a new blonde haircut, saying, “I’m back now. I’m better than ever for the play.” She then turned to Kevin and said, “And for you.” She continued, “I’ve changed, and I’m ready for something real.” Well, she really cut to the chase, didn’t she?

4. Toby Refused to Get Heart Surgery



Back at the hospital, Toby’s doctor gave him some not-so-funny news, saying he would need to decide between surgery, the recommended option, or medication to fix the literal hole in his heart. Our hearts sank when Toby responded, “That’s OK, doc. I think I’ll pass.” We were glad that Kate blew up at him, even calling him a “child” and “idiot” for refusing to get the surgery. We were furious, too!

Thankfully, later in the episode Toby agreed to go into surgery and even professed his love for Kate, saying, “I’m kind of in love with you. There, are you happy? You got a dying man to confess his love for you.” Maybe he didn't need that surgery to fix the hole in his heart — perhaps Kate was the real cure!



5. Kevin Lost Both of His Girlfriends by "Doing the Right Thing"



Kevin has to be the most relatable character on the show because his biggest plot point this episode was having two very attractive and talented women vying for his affection. #KevinProblems, right? Regardless, our hearts broke when Kevin turned down Olivia, for both acting in the play and for rekindling their romantic relationship.

Our hearts broke even harder when we saw that Sloane was eavesdropping as Kevin told Olivia, “Yeah, I’m gonna continue to date Sloane because she’s kind, and she’s sweet. … Sometimes you gotta do the right thing, even if it’s not what you want.” Ouch. Not realizing she overheard, Kevin then asked Sloane out for a drink. She rightfully denied him, saying, “I’m just gonna lay low tonight. Big rehearsal tomorrow. It’s the right thing to do.” #KevinProblems!

6. OMG … Kate Proposed to Toby!



This show must be sponsored by Kleenex because we were seriously sobbing so hard when we saw Kate looking down at an unconscious Toby. She then proposed to her seemingly comatose beau, saying, “I wanna spend the rest of my life with you, Toby. If you’ll have me." Toby, clearly pretending to be asleep, responded, “That would have been a lot hotter if you were in some kind of sexy nurse’s outfit.” Hallelujah! Toby’s OK! Toby responded, saying, “I would totally marry you.” Too many tears!

7. Randall Told William He Could Die in Their House

For Randall (Sterling K. Brown), his story for this episode revolved around his struggle with accepting the relationship between William (Ron Cephas Jones) and Jessie (Denis O’Hare). It culminated with Randall confronting his biological father, saying, “Why is it so easy for you to push me to the side? … Ever since Jessie came back into your life, it’s like you don’t have time for us.”

William responded gravely, “I can feel it now, Randall. This cancer is coming for me sooner than later. I can feel it.” He then explained that Jessie had been helping him find state-funded nursing homes. No! Randall put a stop to it immediately, insisting bravely, “This is your home now. … You can die in it.”



8. Jack Asked His Abusive Father for Money

After several flashbacks to Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack’s pregnancy days, we watched as they struggled with the financial reality of raising triplets. Rebecca, who secretly sobbed when she thought Jack was out of the house, was even considering moving the family in with her passive-aggressive — and truly awful — mother. After accidentally hearing Rebecca crying, Jack left the house and went straight for his abusive father’s home to ask for money.

When confronting the man who beat his mother, Jack was stone-faced. He lied, saying he needed the money for gambling and even took off his wedding ring. The final scene of the episode involved Jack buying a fixer-upper home from his contractor boss and proudly showing it off to his expectant wife.

Tell Us: What do you think of Kate proposing to Toby?

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

