‘This Is Us’ Cast Surprises Fans in Emotional Season 2 Featurette

You’re gonna want to grab some tissues for this, trust Us. The This Is Us cast surprised some of the show’s biggest fans for an emotional season 2 featurette. Check it out in the video above!

In the touching clip, which was unveiled at NBC’s Upfront Presentation on Monday, May 15, loyal viewers share personal stories that mirror some of the characters’ storylines — as their favorite stars from the series secretly listen in.

“I come from a family of five [and I have] a single mother,” one fan says as Sterling K. Brown — whose character, Randall Pearson, tracks down his real father after years of curiosity — pays close attention behind the scenes. “Recently, I took a DNA test and I found out the name of my biological father. This is while we were watching the show. … How he responded, seeing his journey, his bonding with his father and stuff like that is kind of a therapy.”

Another fan draws a comparison between Mandy Moore’s character, Rebecca Pearson, and his own mom. “My mom was going through so much [of] what Rebecca was going through: identity crisis, hurt, the father figure not being there,” he says as Moore, 33, listens with tears in her eyes. “So what she did was a lot of what my mom did. She kept the bad guys out. It does a lot to a good person. It does a lot.”

As the fan begins to thank Moore for “showing the story of [his] mom” on the hit NBC drama, she quietly walks on set to give him the kind of twist you’d only expect to see on This Is Us. Naturally, the fan loses it when he realizes that the actress is standing right next to him.

After the two share a warm embrace, Moore tells him, “What an incredibly inspiring man you are.”

To see how fans react when Brown, 41, Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson) and Chrissy Metz (Kate Pearson) surprise them during their testimonials, watch the heartwarming video above. This Is Us returns to NBC for a second season this fall.

