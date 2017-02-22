He may have caused your pain, but he's also here for you. This Is Us provided an emotional wallop — or should we say, an even bigger wallop than usual — during the Tuesday, February 21, episode. After it aired, series creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to reveal the note that he had included on the emotional episode's script for the cast and crew. (Spoilers ahead!)

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

One of the main stories on the NBC drama's first season has been Randall (Sterling K. Brown) caring for biological dad William (Ron Cephas Jones) through his stage-four cancer battle. Sadly, after the recently reunited pair shared a road trip to William's hometown of Memphis during the February 21 episode, the elder character passed away, although not before Randall delivered a touching goodbye.

In his tweet Tuesday night, Fogelman wrote, "Here's the note I wrote for cast and crew at end of script for tonight's episode. Here it is for our great fans."

The message reads, "A note to the reader from Dan, and particularly to Mr. Ron Cephas Jones: It's never easy writing the death scene of one of your favorite characters (and actors). I hope we've done you proud — you certainly always deliver for us."

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fogelman's note also includes a lovely comment from a certain cast member. "And if anyone is extra sad about the ending, I'd urge you to remember the words of a wise young actor named Justin Hartley who once said: People will die in our lives, people that we love. But it's kind of beautiful if you think about it, the fact that just because someone died, it doesn't mean they're still not in the painting," the message continues.

Tell Us: How did you feel about the way the show handled William's death?

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.