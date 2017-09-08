Stock up on tissues now! This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman teased what's to come for the Pearson family — and its patriarch, Jack — while attending the Emmys' Outstanding Casting Cocktail Reception in Beverly Hills on Thursday, September 7.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

"A lot of Jack stuff is coming," he exclusively told Us Weekly. "I keep saying, towards the end of the first episode, there’s a big piece of the puzzle that gets put out there. And in the course of the second season, I think all the questions that everybody’s asking right now are going to be answered."

Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) backstory and the way he died won't be the only storyline. "[Kevin] has a very interesting storyline this year that I think is going to be surprising," Fogelman added of Justin Hartley's character.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As for matriarch Rebecca? Last season, several episodes centered on Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) relationship. This time, however, there will be more of a focus on the mother-daughter duo Rebecca and Kate (Chrissy Metz).

"I think we’ve explored a lot of Randall and Rebecca already in the show, so we’re actually moving along — and while we’ll still continue to explore that relationship and what happened there, we’re actually doing a lot with Rebecca and Kate this year," Fogelman revealed. "Both in the past and in the present. But it’s not that one story stays and the other goes away; I was just editing an episode that’s very Rebecca and Randall heavy today. But yeah, we’re trying to focus on all the relationships between all the kids and both parents."

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

He added: "[Kate's] grown up in the shadow of her statuesque mother who sang, and she’s trying to sing. So there’s a lot of complicated stuff that we’ll be diving into."

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres on Tuesday, September 26, on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.