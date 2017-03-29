Still twisting in the wind. If you watched the much-anticipated This Is Us season finale on March 14, chances are you were bracing for some type of reveal related to Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) mysterious death. And if you were left wishing the NBC drama's pivotal episode had parceled out a bit more information about the yet-to-be-seen tragic moment, you're not alone.



Ahead of the finale, a number of viewers were concerned that Jack's drinking might be tied to his demise, given that a recent episode showed him getting tipsy before driving to see Rebecca (Mandy Moore) on her first tour stop. The series had also previously revealed that Kate (Chrissy Metz) feels responsible for her father's demise, with her telling beau Toby (Chris Sullivan), “You remember when I told you I couldn’t talk about my dad’s death? Well, that’s because it’s my fault. I’m the reason that he’s dead.” Considering it was Kate who urged her father to see Rebecca, viewers naturally feared that he was driving to his doom.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But This Is Us, known for its unforeseen twists, had other plans for Jack in the final episode of the season. Instead of leading us in the predictable direction of a car crash, the show opted for another route — ending on an emotionally grounded installment about Jack and Rebecca’s marital troubles. Indeed, for some fans, the real twist was the fact that Jack didn't die. Viewers who have been desperate for more information about his tragic demise were not happy to be left without any clues, and as seen in the tweets below, they continue to make their voices heard about it.

Ventimiglia previously spoke with Us Weekly Video and revealed that his character wouldn't die in the first season but that fans will be "crushed" by the fateful scene. Meanwhile, after the finale aired, Moore took to Instagram to defend the show's choices. "And for those somehow frustrated with the finale not revealing how Jack passed, I would encourage patience," the actress wrote. "Otherwise you might be watching the wrong show."

Read on to see how fans have been processing the fact that they have to wait for more details about the death.

So they just built up Jack's death and then didn't even speak of it on the finale? I'm over it! #ThisIsUs — j (@LoveAndSonshine) March 29, 2017

#ThisIsUs season finale was disappointing as the answer for Jack's death wasn't answered. — Sage (@WordsOfSage) March 17, 2017

Ok what just happened? I thought they were gonna reveal how Jack died?! Wasn't that the point of the finale? Ugh #ThisIsUs #falseadvertising — Zury (@ZuryC) March 15, 2017

This is Us season finale sucked. When. is. the. dad. going. to. die. I wish they'd just show us already, I can't stop thinking about it — Melanie. (@MelDenise) March 15, 2017

The 'This Is Us' finale is draaaaaaaagggging 😔 I'm 45 mins in and I just yelled "pls just kill him already" — Bob Fusse (@zsazsaZavia) March 16, 2017

Sadly, this was not the season finale I was expecting @NBCThisisUs

Sad but not finale worthy. #ThisIsUs 😕 — vamp fan (@vampfan10) March 15, 2017

Tell Us: How do you think Jack dies?

