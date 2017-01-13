Without Toby (Chris Sullivan) on This Is Us, there would be a huge hole in our hearts … but the same can't necessarily be said for all of the show's fans!

Indeed, the Tuesday, January 10, episode of NBC's tearjerking drama offered many viewers a sense of relief by revealing that the character survived his cardiac arrest, after having collapsed on Christmas Eve in the Pearsons' home at the end of the show's winter finale last month.



This week's episode featured Toby getting surgery to repair a “hole” in his heart, and as he awoke, on-off girlfriend Kate (Chrissy Metz) proposed! He can’t die now, right? The poor guy is preparing to head to the altar, after all.



Ron Batzdorff/NBC

However, given the show's propensity for scenes that require oodles of Kleenex, not all fans are convinced that the couple's happy vibes are here to stay.

Some Twitter users revealed that they're worried the show's writers are just providing a fleeting moment of hope before writing out the character for good. And an even smaller minority of viewers just appear to plumb not like Toby, although the reasoning for that is beyond Us.



Metz spoke to Us Weekly exclusively at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 8, where she pointed out that Toby's health issues would impact Kate's path. "It’s so important to really live in the moment and cherish what you have," Metz said. "So many times when we’re, like, bickering … Just love somebody. So I think that she’s going to really uncover a lot and really discard a lot that she’s been holding on to physically through her weight, and emotionally."



Check out some notable tweets below, and cross your fingers that the pair's planned nuptials actually come to fruition.



Omg Toby. He's gonna die isn't he? Propose and then you guys break our hearts in a million pieces. Please don't!! #ThisIsUs — Meredith (@mAm_1313) January 11, 2017





Still don't feel like Toby is out of the woods. So nervous! #ThisIsUs — Kathy (@KathypKathy) January 11, 2017





Watch them still kill Toby anyways. I don't trust these writers with my emotions 🙃 #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/Au67HUJfGt — Ginnys Bitch ❄️ (@BakersGinny) January 11, 2017





Does anyone else want Toby to die besides me? #ThisIsUs — missy mcdaniel (@missypinkerton) January 11, 2017





No offense but I kinda wanted Toby to die. Only me? #ThisIsUs — Fernando's Girl (@katielovesnando) January 11, 2017





Not gonna lie, I kinda wanted Toby to die! He's obnoxious & too eager to please! #ThisIsUs — CLE82 (@CLE82) January 11, 2017





William has to die but Toby gets to live #ThisisUs pic.twitter.com/NiT7rl1u1e — 👑 (@PerfectlyAlly) January 11, 2017

Tell Us: Are fans right to fear that Toby's days might still be numbered?



This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

