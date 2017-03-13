Toby or not Toby. The lovable and doting Toby (Chris Sullivan) has been a favorite of This Is Us fans from the start, as he has wooed Kate (Chrissy Metz) with no shortage of grand romantic gestures, but it seems as though a handful of viewers may be turning on the poor guy. When Kate finally opened up to Toby in the latest episode about the tragic death of her father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), fans had a lot to say about the fact that Toby had pressured her about the details.



The February 14 episode included some tension between the two lovebirds as their engagement seemed to hit a snag. Toby asked Kate to open up to him about her dad's death, insisting that they needed to get to know each other better on a deeper level. When Kate couldn’t speak about the traumatic loss, Toby was not having it.

Toby then told Kate that they may need to slow down on plans for their engagement, saying, “I just think we should do it when we’re ready. I just think the woman I marry should be able to talk to me about everything …" This development left fans wondering if it was inappropriate for Toby to expect Kate to divulge so much about her painful past.

Later, during the March 7 episode, Kate decided to begin spilling to Toby about the trauma. She cried and confessed, “If we’re gonna start a life together in L.A., then there is something that I need to tell you. You remember when I told you I couldn’t talk about my dad’s death? Well, that’s because it’s my fault. I’m the reason that he’s dead.” Aside from shocking viewers everywhere, this confession made it abundantly clear why Kate wasn’t ready to talk about Jack’s death. It also appears to have led some fans to hop off the #TeamToby bandwagon, at least temporarily.

Check out what fans have been saying on Twitter about Toby pushing Kate to talk about Jack.

I think this is the one episode that Toby pissed me off. Kate will talk about her dad's death when she's ready - don't push her 🙄 #ThisIsUs — Not Average PostGrad (@NA_PostGrad) March 9, 2017

I feel some kind of way about Toby wanting Kate to talk about her dad. She isn't ready. Leave her alone. #ThisIsUs — Seasoned Salt Bae (@AwkwardlyReeRee) March 9, 2017

Am I the only person who finds Toby annoying? He's soooo invasive all the damn time #thisisus — Candace (@CandyrealTea) March 9, 2017

Toby on This is Us is horrible. TELL ME YOUR PAINFUL LIFE SECRETS, KATE. I WILL TAKE AWAY OUR WEDDING UNTIL YOU DO — Tracy (@tracyreally) March 11, 2017

I don't trust Toby. I just wanna put that out there #ThisIsUs — Landy (@cocoqt81) March 11, 2017

This Is Us' season 1 finale airs on NBC Tuesday, March 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

