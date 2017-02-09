Trust no one, Jack! As any This Is Us fan knows, the patriarch of the Pearson family (Milo Ventimiglia) eventually dies while his three kids are in their teens, before the show jumps forward to follow their adult lives. Speculation from fans about Jack’s death has been rampant for weeks — and a new theory centering on Miguel (Jon Huertas) is particularly creepy.



The Tuesday, February 7, episode of NBC's tearjerking drama showcased some heart-tugging moments between Jack and his close pal Miguel, the man who eventually marries Jack's wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Dramatic irony aside, we got to witness Miguel’s marriage fall apart while Jack and Rebecca struggled through their own marital problems.



Was there tension between Jack and his newly unattached best bud? Some fans think there was. A few even speculated that Miguel may be the one who eventually takes Jack’s life. Is it possible that Miguel had eyes for Rebecca and knew the only way she’d split from Jack was through death?

Clearly, it would be pretty crazy if Rebecca didn’t realize she was married to her late husband’s murderer! Talk about a drastic theory — but one we can't stop thinking about.



This fan speculated that Miguel wasn’t directly responsible for Jack's death but had a hand in it.

My @NBCThisisUs theory - Miguel let's Jack die. Doesn't mean he killed him pes se (won't discount it), but he didn't prevent it. #ThisIsUs — Sean Here! (@Ollotreb) January 29, 2017

Another viewer is fairly convinced that Miguel indeed offs Jack.



@smashleywhit leading theory: Miguel murders jack to get with Rebecca.... thoughts? @tataafornow doesn't agree though — John Roach (@JohnRoach2) February 8, 2017

This fan tweeted at Ventimiglia that Miguel killed Jack in the pilot episode. Um, maybe we missed something?



@MiloVentimiglia @Jon_Huertas So clearly Milo hasn't been told Miguel kills Jack in the Season Opener. #spoilers — Raymond McNeel (@RaymondMcNeel) January 18, 2017

One viewer even had a revenge plot in mind for the late Jack. We have a feeling plenty of fans would be able to get behind this one.



campaign for jack to rise from the dead and kill miguel and then the whole family can live happily ever after who's with me — gray (inactive) (@jackswalkers) January 4, 2017

Tell Us: How do you think Jack dies? What do you think about the Miguel-as-murderer theory?



This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.



