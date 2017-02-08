Never let go, Jack! It seems that after every episode of NBC’s This Is Us, fans come up with a new theory about what happens to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in between the present-day scenes and the 1980s flashbacks that serve as the framework for the ever-buzzy family drama.



In the Tuesday, January 25, episode, we got our first look at Jack’s funeral in a series of shots that included his triplets — a.k.a. "the Big Three" — as teenagers, a funeral program and his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), wearing a necklace he gave her. This flashback came to Us in pieces during an emotional and spiritual drumstick-smashing weight-loss class that Kate (Chrissy Metz) took as a part of a health retreat in the Adirondacks.



Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The latest theory to come from This Is Us-ians (has our name for the fandom caught on yet? We assume it has) centers around Kate’s connection to her father’s death.

So far on the show, nearly every glimpse into Jack’s demise has come from Kate’s point of view. The initial death reveal came from Kate showing her on-off boyfriend Toby (Chris Sullivan) her father’s urn, which she keeps in her living room.



Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

That, combined with the recent drumstick-class scene which sparked funeral flashbacks, led some fans to believe that the show is hinting at Kate possibly having caused Jack's demise.

One viewer pondered if Kate’s exercise class flashback meant she was directly involved in the death of her father:



Kate's reaction in the drumstick class makes me wonder if she had to do with jack's death. #thisisus https://t.co/l0w1g1Ivsi — Nadine (@Rosannasfriend) January 25, 2017

Another fan offered a similar sentiment, added that the other kids don’t seem to have taken their father’s death quite as personally as Kate seems to have:

I think Kate feels guilty about her dad's death, that's why she takes his death harder than others #ThisIsUs @NBCThisisUs — Jenelle (@JenelleJustine) January 26, 2017

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Dan Fogelman teased forthcoming details of Jack’s death, saying, "In terms of the detail of how he died, was it illness? Was it something tragic? Was it something else?" He added, "You're not going to know that for a little bit because we want to show that in the show. So that’s going to take a minute." Looks like fans will just have to wait.



Tell Us: Do you think Kate is somehow connected to her father’s death?

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

