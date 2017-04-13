A heroic end. This Is Us fans have dug into Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) past and found a new theory for how he might have died — and it includes him saving a life. This hypothesis also involves everyone’s favorite TV father passing away in violent fashion, which is extremely heartbreaking.



One Reddit user has honed in on Jack's story that helped comfort daughter Kate at the public pool in an early season 1 episode. The tale revealed the origin of Jack's "magic T-shirt," which he received as a gift for saving a "traveler" from bullies. Jack also mentioned that he got confidence to confront the bullies by downing some "vitamin drinks," a.k.a. booze — which could potentially serve as foreshadowing.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

"Maybe Jack sees someone along the road in need of help (being mugged/robbed) and pulls over. He's drunk or buzzed and this leads to an altercation and he's killed,” the fan wrote on Reddit.

This theory certainly sounds plausible, given Jack's tendency to always look out for others. For example, remember when he went out of his way to help his neighbor Mrs. Peabody fix her car in the finale? It is certainly easy to picture him doing whatever he can to help a person in danger.

Also, if Jack potentially had been drinking prior to helping the person, he may have been prone to speaking his mind or saying something regrettable. After all, Jack did punch Ben (Sam Trammell) in the face when the musician was trying to flirt with Rebecca (Mandy Moore). Plus, fans haven't been able to forget the scene in a recent episode in which Jack was driving around with empty beer cans in the passenger seat, which could be another hint. That said, if this theory proves true, viewers will be totally broken.

See what other fans had to say on Twitter about Jack dying as a result of altruism gone wrong.

@TVGuide If it's not a car accident, his fault, or not, maybe he was carjacked, mugged, or some scenario where he's murdered. #ThisIsUs — ZenWen (@wlft1) March 8, 2017

After thinking it over. I think Jack leaves, sees a robbery, and tries to help. He gets killed. But at least he left with hope! #ThisIsUs — Pam (@Sunset4vr) March 15, 2017

Ok... we can do this. I assume Jack does helping a Samaritan on the road, not driving drunk #ThisIsUs — Petty By Nature (@Scorp1179) March 15, 2017

#ThisIsUs theory: Jack will die in a Good Samaritan act, fulfilling his efforts to choose right and be a good guy @Dan_Fogelman — Bridgette Mills (@smudgitt) March 16, 2017

Watched this weeks #ThisIsUs. The thought is drunk driving is how Jack dies. Image just entered my head. Shot during a robbery at a store — Coral Williams (@Coral9967) March 10, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!