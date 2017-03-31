A selfless end. Some This Is Us fans are taking to Twitter after the recent season 1 finale to discuss a new theory for how their favorite character met his demise. Being that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) always acted like a hero, perhaps he died trying to save his best friend’s family.



Following the March 14 finale, the NBC drama's fans have concocted no shortage of theories in an attempt to explain how the beloved patriarch passed away. The guesses run the gamut of plausibility, but a significant contingent of viewers are now convinced that Jack died in a house fire. Indeed, these This Is Us devotees have a hunch that he was trying to save Miguel’s (Jon Huertas) family from a burning building, and that they died as well, which would explain why Miguel's wife and kids aren’t on the show anymore.

Many viewers have struggled to understand Miguel and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) relationship, given that it could potentially seem like a slap in the face for Jack's buddy to end up with his wife. But what if this unlikely marriage was Jack's final wish?

If he did go into the house to save Miguel’s family, he could have told his friend to take care of his wife and kids in the event that he never came out. And if the burning home in question was the Pearsons' former residence, this would explain why that house has yet to be seen in the present-day action. (Could this also be a way to bring back Joe, the fireman who took Randall to the hospital?)

If this theory is true, it will only make fans fall more in love with Jack, as he would have given his life to try to save others and theoretically even gave his blessing to his close pal to be with the love of Jack's life. In other words: Can season 2 just get started already?

Check out what people said on Twitter about the possibility of Jack's selfless demise.

My #ThisIsUs theory: Jack dies saving someone's life (Rebecca)? In a fire, maybe? Tells Miguel to take care of Rebecca in his last moments. — Nicole (@nonchalantnicky) March 15, 2017

@TBGWT Joe the fireman & his wife's story was interesting.Do you guys think that he will be seen again?Perhaps Jack dies in a fire.#ThisIsUs — Thug Yoda on the 🛋️ (@rantazmo1) January 21, 2017

@kelliefogg If Jack dies it has 2b while saving pregnant lady in a fire&running back in to save her daughter's cat.Hero shit, man. #ThisIsUs — Ashtonion (@SuperCoupleGal) March 15, 2017

#ThisIsUs Damn I don't wanna see Jack die but really wanna know what happened;( a crash? a fire? What do u guys think? — /Alexandra/ (@allie_dreamer) March 8, 2017

Struggling to watch This is Us bc every scene I wonder if Jack will die. Car accident? Candle fire?! It's like Final Destination. #ThisIsUs — Lindsey (@theschwalb) February 8, 2017

Tell Us: How do you think Jack dies?

