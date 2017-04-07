Have This Is Us fans been dealt a bad hand regarding Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) death? As the wait for season 2 drags on, some Twitter users are now convinced that a ghost from Jack’s past will return to play a role in the beloved patriarch's passing.



In the NBC drama's season 1 finale that aired last month, Jack won a large amount money at a poker game, and he was feeling pretty good. However, right after he left the bar, Jack got robbed and beaten up in an alley by one of the poker players, who was not happy about the winnings.

“If he ever sees either one of you again, he’ll kill you,” the attacker menacingly promised Jack. Could this be a sign of trouble around the bend?

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Some fans now have a hunch that Jack goes back to the poker club later in life, which leads to the bookie potentially murdering him. Maybe Jack will have a need to make some extra money to help his family during another hard time? It seems out of character for Jack to go back and play poker just for fun, so presumably something serious would need to have happened to his family in order to make him that desperate for some quick cash.

Fans will clearly be crushed if this latest death theory proves to be true, as it would be tough to know that Jack died in such a violent way while trying to help his loved ones. Indeed, it was hard enough seeing him get beaten up the first time.

See what fans had to say on Twitter about this new possibility.

@ThisIsUs my 10yo daughter just came running into the kitchen with a revelation. Jack goes back to the poker bar as an adult and is killed! — Jason Becker (@becjasl) March 17, 2017

What if Jack needs money for his fam and starts playing poker again and is killed by someone he plays with? #ThisIsUs — Georgia (@georgiadee35) April 5, 2017

#ThisIsUs Did the guys he beat in poker find him and kill him? Y did Kate say she's the reason he died? #Ineedanswers — Ra'Chelle Rogers (@philasophypr) March 17, 2017

Please tell me Jack doesn't go back to that guy again and gets killed by him. #ThisIsUs — kaysi (@julietknope) March 15, 2017

Does Jack get murdered over an old gambling debt? #ThisIsUs — Janelle (@jnelleiz) March 15, 2017

Gambling has to play a part. Remember when Jack borrowed $ from his dad? His dad asked if it was from gambling #ThisIsUs# — FrecklesChicago (@FrecklesChicago) March 15, 2017

Still trying to piece this together... is a bookie from the gambling days gonna find Jack and kill him?! 🤔 #ThisIsUs — Jasmine Janae (@jasjanae) March 15, 2017

They better not have this bookie kill Jack damn near 20 years later #ThisIsUs — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) March 15, 2017

Tell Us: Do you think Jack died over a poker game?



