Two of the Pearson siblings are heading down some bumpy romantic paths. This Is Us' Justin Hartley (Kevin) spoke to Us Weekly at a recent press event, where he shared hints about what's ahead in the love lives of twins Kevin and Kate (Chrissy Metz).



The NBC drama's Tuesday, January 10, episode showed Olivia (Janet Montgomery) returning after her abrupt disappearance to tell Kevin that she wanted to patch things up, complicating things for his burgeoning relationship with Sloane (Milana Vayntrub). And it sounds as though the love triangle won't be easily revolved.



When asked how fans will react to Kevin's romantic future, Hartley, 39, tells Us, "Everybody will be really surprised, and I think people are going to be really invested in it because it's not something that you see coming. It's an a-ha moment, and it explains a lot about why Kevin is how he is, and it's heartbreaking a little bit as well. Actually, massively heartbreaking!"

"There's a huge payoff," the actor continues. "It's a big buildup, and [viewers will wonder], 'Wait, where is his love going?' And he's just kind of lost. And he's got these two girls, and he's trying to figure it out — it's just a really unique situation. Also, I've never been in that situation where you're like, 'Which girl am I going to pick?' Most guys don't have that situation, right? But for him, it's just another Wednesday, I guess. But he figures it out, and he gets a little advice."



As for the future of Kate and on-off boyfriend Toby (Chris Sullivan), who recently survived a heart attack, Hartley says the pair are "tight," but that will still face a few difficult moments.

"Everything is always in flux [for them], which makes for good storytelling," the Mistresses alum says. "She loves him, and he loves her, and you'll see a lot of that, but it's not always going to be smooth sailing, just as in every relationship."

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

