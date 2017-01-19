Keeping it on the up-and-up? This Is Us fans aren't exactly printing out "I Love Miguel" bumper stickers at the moment, given that the character played by actor Jon Huertas is currently married to Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who was previously hitched to his late friend Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). Moore attended the Television Critics Association's winter press tour on Wednesday, January 18, and spoke with Us Weekly about what's coming up for the in-demand Rebecca and her men on the popular NBC drama.



When asked whether she thinks fans will ever come around on Miguel, Moore tells Us, "I'm obsessed with Jon Huertas — we all are. And he is such a good sport about the fact that people are so down on him. I think people have to have faith in Jack and Rebecca, and realize that there's nothing untoward that happened."



The actress, 32, points out that she isn't yet sure as to when or how sparks started flying between her character and Miguel. "I have a vague idea, but we don't know the specifics," she explains. "We never know until we get scripts. We don't know the nuances of things."

"But I think people should have faith in the type of people [Rebecca and Miguel] are and that we would act accordingly," the License to Wed star continues. "In my mind, I've always sort of [assumed] that there's no overlap [between Jack and Miguel]. Hundred percent."



Viewers who aren't yet sold on Miguel and Rebecca's romance would be well-advised to check out a certain upcoming episode and keep an open mind, Moore teases. "I know, in particular, in episode 15, for me, I walked away from the script going, 'If people aren't in love with Miguel at this point … ,'" she says.

As for details about Jack's death, creator Dan Fogelman told reporters at the show's January 18 panel that more information would be revealed as the season progresses.



A preview clip from next week's episode showed Kate (Chrissy Metz) continuing to struggle with her father's absence.



This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

