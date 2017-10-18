It’s safe to say that everyone was shocked and filled with a ton of questions after watching the Tuesday, October 17, episode of This is Us. Warning: spoilers ahead!

After struggling through the episode with her weight, Kate (Chrissy Metz) landed in the doctor’s office — but it turns out she was completely healthy, and expecting! That’s right, Kate is six weeks pregnant, and hasn’t yet told Toby (Chris Sullivan).

Metz, 37, actually found out about the storyline when they first started filming this season and was so excited to tackle a rarely-covered topic.

“We all had meetings with the showrunners and got to understand really the bones of what was going on,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “And, of course, as we get the script, we get to read the meat of it all. It’s very exciting — and it’s uncharted territory.”

So, why keep it a secret from her fiancé?

“I think she’s protecting Toby, even though it might seem a little selfish because, of course, he would be over the moon,” she said. “But yeah, she’s afraid, she’s afraid of it becoming real, and then she’s felt a lot in her life that she’s disappointed people, including herself, and she doesn’t want any of that.”

Metz is also very aware that their relationship is moving fast and because this will be a high-risk pregnancy with her age and weight — “when you’re over 30, it’s considered a geriatric pregnancy, which is bananas to me,” she says — it will change things between Kate and Toby.

“When a relationship is new and you’re in the honeymoon phase and you’re still on the pink cloud, everything’s great,” she explained. “And listen, Kate and Toby have gone through a lot together, but they’re stronger than they have been perceived in a lot of ways. But things are going to definitely change in their relationship, and they’re going to come up against some issues that are going to challenge the relationship. Truly, truly challenge the relationship.”

Fans, of course, love the Kate and Toby relationship and had quite the reaction with the bombshell dropped during the final moments of the episode. “I predict @NBCThisisUs will have both Kate and Sophie pregnant at same time,” one viewer wrote. “Kate is pregnant?! OMG! Kevin's addicted to pills?! Deja cut her hair?! Next week's episode, Jacks dad?! I can't handle it,” another added with a ton of crying emojis.

Read more reactions below:

Deja nooooo! Kate Yesss! This damn show has me on an emotional roller-coaster #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/U4yLC5bVfV — Gigi (@TheGinaP) October 18, 2017

This is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

