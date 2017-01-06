Way back when! The 2017 Golden Globes are going down this Sunday, January 8, and to celebrate, Us Weekly Video is taking a look back at what the awards show looked like in the '90s. Check out the video above to relive throwback moments featuring Macaulay Culkin, Jason Priestley and more stars!

At 1991’s ceremony, a then-10-year-old Culkin was asked if he thought he had a chance of winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his breakout performance in Home Alone. “I hope so!” the child star — who ended up losing the award to Gérard Depardieu (Green Card) — optimistically told a red carpet reporter at the time.



Hunky Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Priestley, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama TV Series in 1993 and 1995, told reporters backstage how proud he was of the iconic teen series, which ended in 2000 after 10 seasons. “The success we’ve attained on the show has been spectacular,” the former heartthrob, then in his twenties, said.

And a 13-year-old Jonathan Taylor Thomas, whose sitcom Home Improvement was nominated for several Golden Globes in 1995, told the press how thrilling it was for fans to see him take his career to the big screen that same year in Man of the House, one of his first feature films. “To have people go see the movie and enjoy it was, you know, really gratifying,” he explained.

For more nostalgic treats — like a teenage Leonardo DiCaprio and a brunette Claire Danes! — watch the video above.



The 2017 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC Sunday, January 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

