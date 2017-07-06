An unexpected celebrity look-alike! Moana, a special needs kitty in the care of Best Friends Animal Society’s Mission Hills shelter, mean mugged for the camera and showed off her likeness of Son of Anarchy actor Ron Perlman.

Best Friends, a national organization that is aiming to make the nation’s shelters no-kill, shared the adorable photo on Instagram on Wednesday, July 5.

In the snap — Moana, who suffers from allergies and a chronic skin condition — shows off her thick red-orange fur and piercing golden brown eyes as she looks directly into the camera.

Fans on social media quickly picked up on the fluffy friend’s similarity to the Hand of God alum’s distinct facial features including his strong jawline, close set eyes and round face.

BFASLA/Instagram; Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

“Ron Perlmans soul is trapped in here,” commented one user.

“Gorgeous! What purrsonality,” said another.

The four-legged friend, who’s only 7 months old and weighs 5 pounds, was introduced as the shelter’s “Featured Pet of the Week.” She’s described as having a “big personality” and loves to wear dresses.

For more information about Moana or to learn about other pets who are available for adoption, you can visit their website.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!