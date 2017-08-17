Never knew how much I missed ya! It looks like fans are one step closer to a Sister, Sister reboot with star Tia Mowry telling Us Weekly that it’s “all looking very exciting.” Watch more in the video above!

Mowry, 39, explained that she and her sister Tamera Mowry have been having some “exciting meetings” about a revival of the beloved sitcom.

The series, which ran for six seasons from 1994 to 1999 on ABC, hasn’t gotten the official green light as of yet, but if it does, Tia says to expect the original cast, including Jackee Harry (Lisa Landry) and Tim Reid (Ray Campbell), to get back together. "It wouldn’t a Sister, Sister without it. Everyone seems to be on board,” Tia explained.

The identical twins starred alongside each other in more than 100 episodes of the popular sitcom over the course of five years, but there’s one episode in particular that really stands out to the actress.

“The pilot, just because we were so young you could tell we were so excited just to have our own television show at the age of 14,” Tia, who recently partnered with Dawn dish soap, tells Us. “That rarely happens and the line ’that girl has my face,’ that’s embedded in me and that will be embedded in me forever.”

If Sister, Sister does get the reboot, it will follow in the latest TV revival trend, which has both Will & Grace and Roseanne headed back to the small screen.

“I think it just shows how people are in need of kind of having those family shows that we used to have back in the day,” Tia explained. “It just goes to show that people want these shows back on the air and they are feel good shows and they are family shows.”

