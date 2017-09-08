Kiss and tell! Tiffani Thiessen is spilling a Saved By The Bell secret to Us Weekly that’s been on our minds for quite some time. Who is the better kisser, Zack or Slater? Watch the video above!



Thiessen’s character Kelly Kapowski often found herself torn between Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Slater (Mario Lopez) throughout the hit ’90s series and planted plenty of kisses on them both.

“That’s a hard one,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 43, tells Us Weekly. “I kissed probably Zack more so if you went with that answer, I guess.”

The actress, who said that her former costars are still close, also revealed that she may have taken a thing or two from the Saved by the Bell set.

“I took these old Levi’s, which are so ‘90s right now and everybody’s wearing those,” Thiessen revealed. “And everybody signed them.”

These days you will find Thiessen in the kitchen. The Dinner at Tiffani’s star teamed up with Uncle Ben’s for the Ben’s Beginners Cooking Contest, which challenges families to create lifelong memories in the kitchen. She’s gearing up to release her new cookbook, Pull Up a Chair.

“Its my connection of how I love bringing people in,” the White Collar Alum explained. “Whether it’s family or friends and really connecting over food.”

