Golf has taken a backseat since Tiger Woods became a dad. The famed athlete opened up about his daughter Sam, 9, and son Charlie, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, during a Good Morning America interview to promote his new memoir about his historic 1997 Masters win on Monday, March 20. Watch the video above!

"My priorities have changed a lot," he told Michael Strahan when asked if he would play in the Masters this year. "My kids now dominate my life and I think that's a good thing."

Woods, who resides in Jupiter, Florida, said that his own dad, Earl Woods, has influenced how he raises his children.

"My dad would always make sure when we talked he never sat above me. He always made sure he was eye level and so he was talking to me and not down to me," he said on Monday. "I do the same thing with my kids … It's amazing the bond that you can build that way."

Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The athlete and Nordegren, 37, ended their six-year marriage in 2010, following Woods' infamous cheating scandal. He opened up about their current relationship during The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October 2016.

"She's been one of my best friends, and I've talked to her about so many different things and she does the same thing with me back and forth," he said at the time. "We communicate so much better now, it's incredible. I wish we would have done that earlier on, but it's been incredible to have a best friend like that."

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Woods isn't done with golf just yet, though. He hopes to play at The Masters next month. "I know that the mind is sharp, I just need to get the body willing to do it. That's the hard part is getting the prep time in," he told Strahan, 45. "I'm trying. I’m trying everything I can do to be able to get back and play. I love that event. It's meant so much to me in my life."

