Let her eat cake! Tina Fey made a triumphant return to the Weekend Update desk on Thursday, August 17, for the summer edition of the Saturday Night Live segment to discuss the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

During the sketch, the SNL alum, 47, wore a gray sweatshirt bearing the logo of her alma mater, the University of Virginia. "It broke my heart to see these evil forces descend upon Charlottesville," she told cohosts Colin Jost and Michael Che.

"Our president, Donald John Trump, which I don't think people talk enough about what a stupid, jackass name that is ... comes out and says that he condemns violence on many sides," Fey continued. "I'm feeling sick 'cause I've seen Raiders of the Lost Ark and I wasn't confused by it. Nazis are always bad. I don't care what you say."

Rather than protesting at the white nationalist rallies scheduled to take place again this upcoming weekend, the 30 Rock alum has an alternative.

"I would urge people this Saturday, instead of participating in the screaming matches and potential violence, to find a local business you support, maybe a Jewish-run bakery or an African American-run bakery," she said before sticking a fork into a large sheet cake and stuffing her face. "Order a cake with the American flag on it, like this one, and just eat it."

When Jost, 35, informed Fey that many of the planned rallies have already been canceled, she was thrilled. "You see, it's working already," she said. "Sheet-caking is a grassroots movement, Colin. Most of the women I know have been doing it once a week since the election."

The nine-time Emmy winner then took a jab at Speaker Paul Ryan for failing to rebuke Trump's blasé comments about the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who rallied in Charlottesville. "You're supposed to be, like, the cool, young Congressman, but you don't know how to '@' somebody on Twitter. Racism is bad @realDonaldTrump, you p--sy," she said.

Toward the end of the sketch, Fey took things a step further and dipped a grilled cheese sandwich into the sheet cake. Earlier in the episode, fellow SNL alums Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers appeared as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, respectively, to defend their names after Trump, 71, compared the two founding fathers to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Weekend Update Summer Edition airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

