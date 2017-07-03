Pint-sized paradise! HGTV is premiering a new summer series titled Tiny Paradise on Monday, July 3, and it's already shaping up to be a fan favorite.

Tiny Paradise features a similar concept to House Hunters and its spinoff Tiny House Hunters. The new series focuses on couples who build small homes in scenic locations, including a glass house on the beaches of Mexico and a sheep wagon-turned-mountain retreat in Colorado.

According to HGTV's casting call for Tiny Paradise, the show will "spotlight professional builders as well as DIYers who are customizing their '400 square feet or less' homes to fit their own little piece of paradise."

Monday night's two-episode premiere showcases two very different families with one common goal: a humble abode in a gorgeous locale. The first episode features a Denver couple that wants to become one with nature in the jungles of Tulum, Mexico, while the second half-hour episode takes place in Hilo, Hawaii.

Tiny Paradise is just one of HGTV's new summer shows. Beach Hunters, which premiered on June 4, follows people in search of vacation beach homes across the United States.

Tiny Paradise premieres on HGTV on Monday, July 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

