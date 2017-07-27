Never letting go of this moment. Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and Billy Zane had an epic Titanic reunion on Wednesday, July 26.

The former costars rubbed shoulders as they attended an auction gala hosted by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in St. Tropez, France. As previously reported, BFFs DiCaprio, 42, and Winslet, 41, auctioned off a dinner where the lucky winner will get to sit down with both stars in NYC in October or November at the restaurant of their choosing.

Zane, 51, shared a photo of the trio posing together via Instagram. "Gangs back together. Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure..@katewinsletofficial @leonardodicaprio @leonardodicapriofdn," he wrote.

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for LDC Foundation

The actors starred in the 1997 James Cameron-directed drama, which went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture. In honor of the theme song's 20th anniversary, Celine Dion performed the hit "My Heart Will Go On" at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21.

The stars played Jack Dawson (DiCaprio), Rose DeWitt Bukater (Winslet) and Cal Hockley (Zane) in the film. In June 2016, Zane exclusively told Us Weekly that he still had DiCaprio's phone number and opened up about his character's bad behavior.

"The world is divided into two kinds. When [women] were younger they were like, 'How can you do that to Jack?' And when they grow up they [now say to me], 'What was Rose thinking?'" he said at the time. He also recalled what it was like to shoot the scene where Cal flips a table during an argument with Rose.

"We did 17 [takes] and they only had two dresses, and I spilled orange juice once," he added. "The wardrobe department was like, 'Thank you so much!' I think it was our first day. It was our first scene."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!