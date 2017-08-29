Getting an even closer look into the Chrisleys’ lives! Todd Chrisley dished to Us Weekly about his daughter Savannah and son Chase getting their own spinoff show of Chrisley Knows Best.

“I’m extremely proud of Chase and Savannah as they continue their journey into adulthood,” he tells Us. “This show will follow them as they live on their own and give their parents huge headaches and potential heart attacks. The plot thickens with love.”

The still-untitled show, which will likely premiere next spring, follows the middle Chrisley children’s adventures in dating and beyond. Savannah, 20, who recently launched her Faith Over Fear fashion line for HSN, is newly single after splitting from her NBA beau Luke Kennard earlier this month.



“The last four months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” she said in a statement to E!. “I was brought up to know my worth.”

The former beauty queen is currently attending Belmont University in Nashville, while her brother goes to school in Athens, Georgia.

Savannah and Chase’s show isn’t the only new series from the Chrisley Knows Best crew. Todd is getting his own half-hour aftershow titled According to Chrisley. Each episode will feature a member of the Chrisley family, as well as a celebrity guest.

Chrisley Knows Best and According to Chrisley air on USA Network Tuesday, September 12.

