A member for the Beygency has spoken! Dancer and Taylor Swift BFF Todrick Hall is speaking out to Us Weekly about comparisons that were made between Swift and Beyoncé over her “Look What You Made Me Do” video. Watch the video above!

The Beyhive were quick to see similarities between “LWYMMD” and Beyonce’s 2016 “Formation” video, but Hall, 32, who previously worked on Beyoncé’s Lemonade and was one of Swift’s backup dancers in the video, was quick to shut it down.

“I was surprised because in the room and in the setting I didn't feel like this was a really Beyoncé-esque thing to do, but I can see because she has done that pose a lot,” Hall told Us Weekly. “Looking at the set I was just like this is not something that would be Beyoncé aesthetic. It was just a completely different aesthetic and I, as a board member of the Beygency, felt like if we were snatching something from Beyoncé I would have been like ‘OK, Taylor, one second.’”

However, the YouTube star and former American Idol contestant, does feel like Swift, 27, and Beyoncé, 36, do have a similar work ethic, saying that the “Ready For It” songstress showed up on set and took the choreography “very seriously.”

“I was so proud of her,” Hall said. “I could tell that she was a little bit nervous on set so I'm so glad that I was there to hold her hand through it and let her know that she looked great.”

In between dancing with Swift and creating his next viral YouTube video, Hall is now a mentor on the reboot of the Mickey Mouse Club. Disney debuted the new Club Mickey Mouse, which features a brand new crop of rising stars, on September 8 on Facebook.

“They are great dancers, singers, actors and musicians and a lot of them are really big on social media and have been known for being in music videos and working in the industry already,” Hall tells Us Weekly. “But to watch them working in this capacity and on this platform is really really awesome because they are all so talented in such different ways.”

To find out who Hall thinks “Look What You Made Me Do” is really about, watch the video above!

