Breakfast of champions. Tom Brady is showing off his humorous side in a new Intel commercial that will air during Super Bowl LI. The New England Patriots quarterback, 39, teamed up with the company to promote its new 360-degree replay technology. Watch the video above!

In the ad, which is the first Super Bowl commercial to be released, the Intel captures Brady from every angle as he goes about his morning routine. The 39-year-old yawns and stretches in bed, brushes his teeth and chows down on pancakes in the kitchen.

The pajama-clad athlete isn't joined by his wife, Gisele Bundchen, or their kids — son Benjamin, 7, and daughter Vivian, 4, in the spot. However, he does get some company thanks to an adorable pup who is hoping for scraps.



"Intel 360 Replay makes anything look epic," an announcer says in the clip. "Literally anything."

After a few more zoomed in shots, Brady interjects: "Enough, they get it."



Last year, Brady, who has four Super Bowl rings, lost his chance to go for No. 5 when his team lost to the Denver Broncos, who advanced to win against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

According to Variety, 30-second Super Bowl commercials this year will most likely cost more than $5 million. Back in the 1960s, the average cost per ad was $42,000.

Superb Bowl LI will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5. Lady Gaga is set to perform at the halftime show.

Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



