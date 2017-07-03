That outfit, though! Tom Holland showed off his incredible dance moves when he performed Rihanna’s 2007 hit “Umbrella” in the Wednesday, July 5, episode of Lip Sync Battle. Watch the preview above!

In the clip, the Spider-Man Homecoming actor, 21, wears a black romper and wig as he busts a move in the rain with backup dancers. His costar and Lip Sync Battle rival Zendaya, who plays Michelle in the Jon Watts-directed film, looks on in shock from the side of the stage.



Holland is used to committing to a role. Late last month, he revealed that he had to wear a thong underneath his Spidey suit. “All I have on under that costume is a thong. They brought them in on my first day, like, ‘Here are your thongs,’” he recalled to ShortList.com. “I had serious misgivings – would my arsehole ever be the same again? But I had to get used to it. Even though I was thinking, ‘No way, no way!’”

He added: “You have to completely disrobe and then put a dressing gown on, but they’re very comfy ones, you can’t walk around in just a thong, can you imagine? And then you race across the lot to the toilet, then come back, get back into it – it’s such a mission.”

Lip Sync Battle is hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen. The series airs Wednesdays on Spike at 10 p.m. ET.

