Opening up about some tough moments. Tamar Braxton surprises sister Toni Braxton with the news that she recently had a miscarriage on Braxton Family Values' Thursday, March 30, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.

The WE tv unscripted series' preview clip shows Tamar and Toni at Toni's home, where Tamar reveals that she and husband Vincent Herbert suffered a miscarriage but had kept quiet about it until now. (Tamar and Herbert welcomed son Logan in June 2013; she underwent surgery in December 2015 after doctors discovered blood clots in her lungs, and the health scare led to her exiting Dancing With the Stars midway through season 21.)

"You know, I didn't tell nobody because it was very very new," Tamar says to Toni in the clip about her recent pregnancy. "Well, maybe, like, a week before I went to Atlanta, I found out that I was pregnant." When Toni, 49, asks if this means that Tamar, 40, is currently pregnant, Tamar replies, "No, I was." And Toni tells her sister, "I'm sorry, Tay."

Toni says to the camera, "I was really disappointed that she didn't tell me, but I understood. Sometimes, it's between a husband and a wife. But I was glad that she finally told me, and I could be there and hold her hand because I'm sure that was a disappointing situation that happened for her."

Toni then mentions that their sister Trina suggested that Tamar's son spends too much time with his grandmother Evelyn. "I don't think that Tamar necessarily pushes Logan on [Evelyn], but I do think [there are] some unresolved conversations that maybe Trina's had with herself about Tamar's parenting," Toni says in a testimonial. "And she should discuss it with Tamar and say, 'Look this is what I think as a sister,' and be honest."



Watch the clip above. Braxton Family Values airs on WE tv Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

