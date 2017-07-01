God Bless America! Land of the free, and home of some of the greatest patriotic movies of all time.Us Weekly has rounded up our top 10 favorite All-American movies that will make you want to party like its 1776. Whether you’re sipping rosé by the pool or watching fireworks with family, take some time out to honor America with these classic films.

A League of Their Own (1992):

Snack on some peanuts and cracker jacks while you watch Tom Hanks and Geena Davis pay homage to America’s favorite pastime. The classic, which was released 25 years ago on this day, manages to make Us laugh, cry and and want to take a trip out to the ol’ ball game! Just remember — there’s no crying in baseball.

Independence Day (1996):

This sci-fi action flick, starring Will Smith and Bill Pullman, takes place in Nevada in the aftermath of an extraterrestrial attack. The counterattack is set for the Fourth of July and spoiler alert — America wins! Breaking barriers in Hollywood for its amazing visual and sound effects, the film went on later that year to win the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Mixing.

Miracle (2004):

This true story will have you believing in miracles and chanting “U.S.A.” from your couch. Set during the Cold War in 1980, it follows the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team and their determined coach who brought them from being divided and unorganized individuals to a very united team. The team wins against the Soviets, in a time when it meant more to America than just another hockey game.

Coming to America (1988):

Eddie Murphy stars in this side-splitting comedy about an African prince who comes to America in hopes to find a wife who doesn’t want him for his money or social status. He travels to the land of opportunity where he trades in his prince-hood for a job at a local fast food restaurant while living in a rundown apartment in Queens. He finds his true love and happiness, proving that anyone can achieve the American dream.

Armageddon (1998):

You don’t want to miss a thing when it comes to this sci-fi thriller. Liv Tyler's character gives us all the feels with the love between her dad, played by Bruce Willis and her fiancé, played by heartthrob Ben Affleck. The movie follows a group of untrained NASA scientists who have to become astronauts in a mere 12 days in order to prevent a giant asteroid from colliding with Earth. Though they don’t all survive, they are all proven American heroes by the end.

The Patriot (2000):

The visual effects, the costumes, the patriotic score and Mel Gibson’s coiffure. Gibson portrays a South Carolina farmer, a widower and a father of seven children who is called to lead the Continental army against Great Britain during the American Revolution.

The Sandlot (1993):

This coming-of-age film tells the story of a new boy in town who just wants to fit in. We see the group go through all the triumphs and tribulations of adolescence —from learning how to play baseball to overcoming bullying.



A Few Good Men (1992):

With a screenplay by Aaron Sorkin and a cast including Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon, it doesn’t get more American than this movie. In this legal drama, two U.S. Marines are facing a court-martial in the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba and the truth comes out — even if you can’t handle the truth!

American Sniper (2014):

In this biographic war drama, Bradley Cooper portrays U.S. Navy Seal Chris Kyle, the deadliest sniper in U.S. military history. Though he survives four tours in Iraq, Kyle suffers PTSD and struggles to find normalcy at home.



American Pie (1999):

This might not be the most patriotic flick on the list, but it does epitomize the essence of being a young American — graduating high school, band camp, Stifler’s mom, temptation, and of course, warm apple pie. It spawned three sequels including American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003) and American Reunion (2012).

