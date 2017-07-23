These Are the 10 Best Dog Movies Ever

Hot diggity dog! We’re in the dog days of summer and what better way to celebrate than with Us Weekly’s top 10 best dog movies ever! Whether you’re in the mood for Lady and the Tramp, an animated tale of two dogs who fall helplessly in love over a plate of spaghetti, or you want tearjerker Marly & Me, which will make you head straight to the animal shelter to adopt, Us has you covered.

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

This may be the oldest film on our list, but it’s by far the most classic of all the animated dog flicks. The trailer explains, “It’s his [Walt Disney’s] happiest motion picture. It’s a story about dogs …To anyone who’s ever owned a dog, loved a dog, or just wanted a dog, this picture is yours — heart and soul.” With stars in their eyes, viewers see Lady meet Tramp, and then follow them on their journey through love.

Turner & Hooch (1989)

Tom Hanks plays Det. Scott Turner, who adopts a dog named Hooch from a murderer he is investigating. According to IMDB, the dog playing Hooch was so strong, that Hanks had to do several takes when walking him, since he would often lose the dog’s leash.

Beethoven (1992)



“Roll over, Beethoven!” He may knock over entire dinner tables of food, jump in the family pool and cause destruction wherever he goes, but how could anyone not love this 185-pound St. Bernard? This film was so loved it went on to spawn a multitude of spin-offs.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)



Get out the tissue box for this heartwarming journey of two talking dogs and a cat who set out to find their family. They find themselves in all sorts of adventures — from getting past waterfalls to hiking over mountains.

Lassie (1994)

Lassie follows the journey of a dog as she overcomes great obstacles — including riding on the top of a wagon and swimming through treacherous waters to get back to the ones she loves the most. The movie is an updated version of the 1954 classic TV series. As the trailer says, this heartwarming family film is “one of the greatest stories of loyalty and love ever told.”

101 Dalmatians (1996)



One of our favorite Disney animations came to life in this live-action motion movie starring Glenn Close as villain Cruella De Vil. According to Mirror, 230 dalmatian puppies and 20 adult dalmatians all played a part at some point during the film.

Air Bud (1997)



A golden retriever who plays basketball. Need we say more? Spoiler alert: The dog helps his best friend win the high school's championship and becomes the town hero. Fun fact: The dog who plays Buddy also played Comet on Full House.



Best in Show (2000)



It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there when it comes to competition dog shows. This mockumentary comedy parodies an elite dog show and follows dog owners’ hilarious interactions with their pets and other handlers. Fun fact: The majority of the film was improvised, and was only based off a 16-page-outline, according to TCM Film Festival.

My Dog Skip (2000)



“One boy’s champion and everyone’s hero,” says the trailer of this family film starring Frankie Muniz, Diane Lane, Kevin Bacon and Luke Wilson. Based on a true story, the movie follows a young boy who finds friendship, courage and love through his best friend, a terrier named Skip.

Marley & Me (2008)

According to Animal Radio, 22 dogs played the four-legged star of the film. O Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson play a married couple who adopt a puppy to see if they’re ready to be parents in this dreamed.

