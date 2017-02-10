Alrighty, then! Torrey DeVitto, who stars as Dr. Natalie Manning on NBC's medical drama Chicago Med, once had a knack for a mean Jim Carrey impression, as she reveals to Us Weekly in an exclusive list of 25 surprising facts about herself. Read on to find out more about the 32-year-old actress, who is also known for playing Melissa Hastings on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars.
1. I thrive in a cabin, with a book, disconnected, in nature. I love reading, all genres!
2. I have played violin since I was 6.
3. I overthink everything.
4. I think I am one of the only people on this planet who loved [the 1982 Michelle Pfeiffer musical] Grease 2. My best friend, Jessica, and I must have reenacted “Cool Rider” at least a million times.
5. I always wished I were a ballerina. I love ballet clothes and shoes.
6. Yoga is my religion. I do yoga to keep me sane.
7. I love self-exploration.
9. I get pretty bad night terrors.
10. I love fiercely and deeply.
11. I prefer lakes to the ocean.
12. When I was a kid, I used to do Jim Carrey impersonations for anyone who came to our house.
13. I perform on cue for my two sisters [Maryelle, 28, and Devon, 36].
14. If I were not an actor, I would want to be a funeral director.
15. I love to do Wii Dance with my sister Maryelle. So much fun!!
16. I am a Gemini through and through.
17. I love finding cozy bed-and-breakfasts in cute little towns with pretty nature hikes to go to and clear my head for a weekend.
18. I love to travel with my boyfriend [Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, 34]. We are great travel partners together. He is my life adventure partner.
19. I cannot cook. At all! But luckily, my man can. :)
20. I enjoy taking classes at Chicago’s AIR Aerial Fitness.
21. I have trypophobia, which is a fear of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes or bumps.
22. I have an extremely vivid imagination.
23. I am a bit of a fatalist. I always think of the worst-case scenario of what could happen in every situation.
24. Whether it be through speaking, meditation or reading books, I get a high off trying to figure out why certain behaviors happen and where they come from.
25. I am an avid hula hoop dancer.
Chicago Med airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Add a Comment