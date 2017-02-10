Alrighty, then! Torrey DeVitto, who stars as Dr. Natalie Manning on NBC's medical drama Chicago Med, once had a knack for a mean Jim Carrey impression, as she reveals to Us Weekly in an exclusive list of 25 surprising facts about herself. Read on to find out more about the 32-year-old actress, who is also known for playing Melissa Hastings on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars.

1. I thrive in a cabin, with a book, disconnected, in nature. I love reading, all genres!



2. I have played violin since I was 6.

3. I overthink everything.

4. I think I am one of the only people on this planet who loved [the 1982 Michelle Pfeiffer musical] Grease 2. My best friend, Jessica, and I must have reenacted “Cool Rider” at least a million times.

5. I always wished I were a ballerina. I love ballet clothes and shoes.



6. Yoga is my religion. I do yoga to keep me sane.

7. I love self-exploration.

9. I get pretty bad night terrors.

10. I love fiercely and deeply.

11. I prefer lakes to the ocean.



12. When I was a kid, I used to do Jim Carrey impersonations for anyone who came to our house.

13. I perform on cue for my two sisters [Maryelle, 28, and Devon, 36].

14. If I were not an actor, I would want to be a funeral director.

15. I love to do Wii Dance with my sister Maryelle. So much fun!!

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

16. I am a Gemini through and through.

17. I love finding cozy bed-and-breakfasts in cute little towns with pretty nature hikes to go to and clear my head for a weekend.

18. I love to travel with my boyfriend [Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, 34]. We are great travel partners together. He is my life adventure partner.

19. I cannot cook. At all! But luckily, my man can. :)

20. I enjoy taking classes at Chicago’s AIR Aerial Fitness.



21. I have trypophobia, which is a fear of irregular patterns or clusters of small holes or bumps.

22. I have an extremely vivid imagination.

23. I am a bit of a fatalist. I always think of the worst-case scenario of what could happen in every situation.

24. Whether it be through speaking, meditation or reading books, I get a high off trying to figure out why certain behaviors happen and where they come from.

25. I am an avid hula hoop dancer.

Chicago Med airs on NBC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

