The Godfather's James Caan, Marlon Brando, Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, and John Cazale, 1972 Credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

An offer Godfather fans can’t refuse! Following back-to-back screenings of The Godfather and The Godfather Part II (for a total of 378 minutes!), the movie's stars and its director, the legendary Francis Ford Coppola, will host a Tribeca Film Festival panel discussion in honor of the 45th anniversary of the first film's release. Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and Robert De Niro will all be on hand for the April 29 reunion, which will close out the 2017 festival.

The festival will also celebrate Reservoir Dogs’ 25th anniversary with a chat between director Quentin Tarantino and some of the cast members, and Bowling for Columbine's 15th anniversary with a discussion featuring director Michael Moore. To honor the 25th anniversary of Aladdin’s release, the festival will host a sing-along screening, complete with Brad Kane — the voice of the titular street rat turned prince — singing his favorite tracks from the 1992 animated Disney classic.

For punk rock lovers, John Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten, will be on hand to discuss his career following a screening of documentary The Public Image Is Rotten. And designer Zac Posen is joining the lineup to host a chat following the screening of House of Z, Sandy Chronopoulos’ documentary recapping his rise in the fashion industry.



The 16th Annual Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 19 to April 30 throughout NYC. See the full lineup here, and head to the festival’s website for tickets.

