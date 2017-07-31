Viewers are getting their MTV back! After months of speculation surrounding its return, Total Request Live is officially coming to MTV in October 2017, MTV President Chris McCarthy confirmed to the New York Times.

The revived show, which originally ran from 1997-2008, will be hosted by five VJs and will be aired live from NYC's Times Square daily. Throughout its run, the program, which helped skyrocket VJs Carson Daly and Vanessa Minnillo to fame, became as known for its unpredictable moments as it did for debuting hot new artists. Here, Us Weekly has rounded up TRL's five most iconic moments.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect via Getty Images

1. Mariah Carey's, um, surprise visit

Special delivery! A stunned Daly looked on as the superstar showed up unexpectedly to deliver ice cream to the studio audience in 2003, announcing that the visit was her "therapy." Shortly after, she checked into rehab.

2. The Backstreet Boys shut down NYC's Times Square

Backstreet was back with their second album, Millennium, and the fans were there to show their excitement. The boy band's visit to the show caused so much pandemonium that Times Square had to be shut down so police could control the insane crowds.

Scott Gries/Getty Images

3. Eminem's takeover

When he guest hosted, Slim Shady proved he was his own Stan when, rather than play fan-voted videos, he aired his own picks -- most of which were his songs.

4. 'NSYNC performs "Bye Bye Bye"

Highly choreographed dance moves, matching outfits and harmonized vocals helped make this performance an all-time fan favorite — as exhibited by the nonstop screams from fans throughout the song.

5. Destiny's Child Says Goodbye

Pre-Beyhive! Minnillo helped the trio officially sign off as a group as they shared their favorite memories and listened to fan testimonials.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!