Amid the inauguration events — and protests — on Friday, January 20, around Washington, D.C,. for President Donald Trump, 20/20's live episode that night provided new details, with coverage of the Trumps hitting various galas (including the Liberty Ball, Freedom Ball and Salute to Our Armed Services Ball).

Among the topics of 20/20's inauguration special were Melania Trump's fashion choices, Scott Baio thoughts on the planned U.S.-Mexico wall and Trump reminding everyone he’s not going anywhere from his beloved Twitter.



Here's what we learned from the Friday episode as the inaugural balls were going strong:

1. Twitter will still be a forum for Trump to reach the public — even if, as the world’s most powerful person, he may have other channels at his disposal. "Let me ask you, should I keep the Twitter going or not? Keep it going?" Trump questioned the cheering crowd at the Freedom Ball. "I think so, I think so. The enemies keep saying that’s terrible, but it’s a way of bypassing dishonest media, right?"



2. A fierce day for fashion. At night, Melania — with all eyes on her — rocked a cream dress co-designed with Herve Pierre (formerly of Carolina Herrera), while she opted for a Jackie O-esque powder blue Ralph Lauren coat during the day.

On the other end of the fashion spectrum was Trump strategist Kellyanne Conway, who wore a soldier-like outfit — complete with cat-face buttons — that some people on Twitter compared to a Hamilton costume. Melissa Rivers, offering fashion commentary for 20/20, said it was a “fail,” and that the swearing-in was no place for “whimsy.”



3. Donald and Melania are fans of Frank Sinatra, apparently. Their dance at the Freedom Ball to Sinatra’s “My Way” was a repeat of their Liberty Ball dance, and the new president's comment to attendees about the tune offered a clue as to why it was picked.

As the Freedom Ball dance was wrapping up, Melania lip-synced "My Way," and Donald turned to the crowd and said, “My way.” The Trumps were joined onstage at both events by Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen, with the couples dancing to Sinatra.

4. Scott Baio was a rare Hollywood famous face at the Trump festivities; also making the Washington scene were supporters Jon Voight, Stephen Baldwin and Antonio Sabato Jr. Baio — in addition to pointing out during his 20/20 interview that he didn't want to be referred to by his Happy Days character name, “Chachi” — said he’s looking forward to seeing Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Watching Trump take the oath Friday was the "was most incredible thing I’ve ever seen," the Charles in Charge alum said.



5. Trump protests have been running throughout the weekend and have already included both violent and peaceful assemblies. The biggest protest expected this weekend, according to 20/20, will be Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington, expected to draw in the hundreds of thousands. More bus passes were granted for Saturday than for Friday’s inauguration, the TV report said.

