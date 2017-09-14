They’re back! After 10 years off the air, Trading Spaces is heading back to TV and bringing some of its beloved stars along for the ride. TLC announced on Wednesday, September 13, that designers Ty Pennington, Hildi Santo-Thomas, Genevieve Gorder, Carter Oosterhouse, Doug Wilson and Vern Yip are joining the show's 2018 reboot.

The group announced their return via a short video on the network's website. "We're getting the band back together!" Pennington declared. "I'm so excited to see some of their faces. I mean, I haven't seen some of these people literally in decades!"



TLC also revealed the seasoned vets will be joined by some new designers: “Joining these familiar faces are new design experts and carpenters Brett Tutor, Joanie Sprague, John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto. With a combined over 30 years of experience between them, this lineup is well-equipped to help homeowners tackle their ambitious redesign projects.”

The network previously announced on July 19 that Paige Davis is returning to host after leaving in 2005. "I will be hosting Trading Spaces again. I'm back at TLC, back home and back where I belong," the TV personality, 47, also said in a video.

The home renovation reality show ran from 2000 to 2008, and was hosted by Alex McLeod in the first season before Davis took over for season 2. Davis served as the host of the reality series from 2001 to 2004 until she was taken off the show in January 2005 as the network tested a host-free format. She briefly returned in 2008 before the series came to an end after season 8.

The home-redesign show features two sets of neighbors who are put to the test as they redecorate a room in each others' homes. The teams have two days and a $1,000 budget to complete the redesign with the help of a professional designer and carpenter. Teams have no control over the redecoration in their own home and aren’t allowed to re-enter their own home until the reveal.



The new season of Trading Spaces is slated for a 2018 return on TLC.

