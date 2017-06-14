Thanks to Tyler Henry, Khloe Kardashian is getting some closure after her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.’s 2003 passing from esophageal cancer. In a sneak peek for the Wednesday, June 14, episode of Hollywood Medium, the Good American designer, 32, gave Tyler, 21, her father’s childhood stuffed monkey as an object for him to draw from. The medium quickly connected with the late famed lawyer, who was part of O.J. Simpson’s defense team, and revealed that the dad of four may have consciously chosen to be alone during his passing at the age of 59.

“There’s a feeling of, like, ‘I don’t want you to be here when I’m actually passing away,’” Tyler explains of Robert Sr.’s thoughts at the time. “‘For your sake, I want you to just not have that in your memory.’”

Behind the monitor, Khloe’s half-sister Kylie Jenner watches the reading and makes the connection between what Tyler is articulating to Khloe and what happened at the time of Robert Sr.’s death. “That’s interesting,” she whispers. “Because he passed when they weren’t there, I think.”



Khloe then explained to the medium why her father may have felt the need to let her know why he was alone when he passed. “His parents didn’t know he was dying,” Khloe said. “He just kept it a secret. He wanted them to come and see him and then he wanted to say goodbye to them and say goodbye to all of us. After everyone left he ended up passing away."

Henry explained: “That was his way of having closure.”

Khloe recalled her intense emotions during her father’s final days in a May 2016 essay she wrote for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter. "When he was dying, he wasn’t himself. He was talking like a baby; it wasn’t him,” she shared in the the newsletter. "At one point he was calling me Kim, and I remember how frustrated and mad I was. I couldn’t come to terms with it. But later, I understood that he wasn’t fully there.”

The reality star went on the explain her struggle to grapple with her dad’s untimely death. "After he passed, I was bitter and angry — I was VERY angry at God. I didn’t understand why someone who was so great, my dad — why he would be taken away. My dad was such a believer, so I couldn’t come to terms with how someone with such a deep relationship with God could be gone,” she wrote. "I was young and I needed someone to blame for what had happened. But then I started to process the end of my father’s life, and it changed something inside me."

Hollywood Medium airs on E! Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

